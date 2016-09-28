Bodies of nine extremists handed over to Anjuman

The bodies of nine suspected extremists in Kalyanpur incident were handed over to the voluntary organisation Anjuman-E-Mufidul Islam on Wednesday for performing the process of their burial.

Sohel Mahmud, head of forensic department of Dhaka Medical College, said, ‘We gave the nine bodies to Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crimes unit and they handed over those to Anjuman-E-Mufidul Islam.’

Elias Ahmed, executive director of the voluntary organisation, said the bodies will be buried today.

Earlier, Dhaka Metropolitan Police said none claimed the bodies that were kept at DMCH morgue after the incident.

On July 26, nine suspected extremists were killed in what law enforcers called operation Storm-26 at their hideout in the capital’s Kalyanpur area.

Meanwhile, Anjuman-E-Mufidul Islam on September 22 buried the bodies of five suspects in the July 1 Gulshan cafe attack and a chef of the cafe, Holy Artisan Bakery, at Jurain graveyard in Dhaka, as none of the families sought their bodies.