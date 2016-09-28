Syed Shamsul Huq’s coffin at Shaheed Minar

The mortal remains of celebrated writer Syed Shamsul Huq were taken to the Central Shaheed Minar after holding a funeral prayer at Channel i and at Bangla Academy on Wednesday.
The writer’s coffin was placed on a raised platform on the north side of Shaheed Minar premises around 11:00am.
Several hundred people, fans, colleagues, political leaders, top government officials turned out to have a last glimpse and pay their last respects to the poet, lyricist, writer, screenwriter, playwright and filmmaker.
Another namaz-e-janaza will be held at the Dhaka University mosque after zuhr prayers. Syed Huq would be laid to rest at his village home in Kurigram.
Syed Shamsul Huq’s coffin at Shaheed MinarNew Age Online
