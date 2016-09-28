Syed Shamsul Huq’s coffin at Shaheed Minar

The mortal remains of celebrated writer Syed Shamsul Huq were taken to the Central Shaheed Minar after holding a funeral prayer at Channel i and at Bangla Academy on Wednesday.

The writer’s coffin was placed on a raised platform on the north side of Shaheed Minar premises around 11:00am.

Several hundred people, fans, colleagues, political leaders, top government officials turned out to have a last glimpse and pay their last respects to the poet, lyricist, writer, screenwriter, playwright and filmmaker.

Another namaz-e-janaza will be held at the Dhaka University mosque after zuhr prayers. Syed Huq would be laid to rest at his village home in Kurigram.