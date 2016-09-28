Syed Shamsul Huq’s coffin at Shaheed Minar

You are here: Home » National

September 28, 2016 11:41 am·0 commentsViews: 7
New Age Online
The mortal remains of celebrated writer Syed Shamsul Huq were taken to the Central Shaheed Minar after holding a funeral prayer at Channel i and at Bangla Academy on Wednesday.
The writer’s coffin was placed on a raised platform on the north side of Shaheed Minar premises around 11:00am.
Several hundred people, fans, colleagues, political leaders, top government officials turned out to have a last glimpse and pay their last respects to the poet, lyricist, writer, screenwriter, playwright and filmmaker.
Another namaz-e-janaza will be held at the Dhaka University mosque after zuhr prayers. Syed Huq would be laid to rest at his village home in Kurigram.

