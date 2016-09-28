People pay tribute to Syed Shamsul Haq

People from all walks of life converged on the Central Shaheed Minar in the capital on Wednesday to pay their homage to the celebrated writer Syed Shamsul Haq.

Several thousand people, fans, colleagues, political leaders, top government officials turned out to have a last glimpse and pay their last respects to the poet, lyricist, writer, screenwriter, playwright and filmmaker.

The president of the republic, Abdul Hamid, was first to pay last respect to the versatile writer by placing a wreath at the coffin around 11:30am at Central Shaheed Minar.

Cultural affairs minister Asaduzzaman Noor and Dhaka University vice-chancellor AAMS Arefin Siddique briefed the president there.

Earlier, the mortal remains of Syed Shamsul Haq were taken to the Central Shaheed Minar around 11:15am after holding a funeral prayer at Channel i in the morning. His body was also kept for some time at Bangla Academy.

The writer’s coffin was placed on a raised platform on the north side of Shaheed Minar premises.

A condolence book has been opened at the venue. Sammilito Sangskritik Jote was conducting the condolence programme.

The body of Syed Haq will be taken to the Dhaka University mosque where another funeral prayer will be held after zuhr prayers. Syed Haq would be laid to rest at his village home in Kurigram.

Independence Day award-winning poet-playwright Syed Shamsul Haq died at the capital’s United Hospital on Tuesday evening. He was 80.

He had been suffering from lung cancer.

(Updated)