Nine lakh Yaba pills recovered at Teknaf

Members of Bangladesh Coast Guard seized nine lakh pieces of contraband Yaba tablets from Shahparir Dwip on the Bay of Bengal at Teknaf in Cox’s Bazar on Tuesday evening.

Coast Guard sources said a patrol team of the Coast Guard’s Teknaf station, led by Lieutenant Nafiur Rahman, commander of Teknaf Station, challenged a boat in Shahparir Dwip area around 7:30pm.

Sensing presence of the law enforcers, the suspected smugglers fled the scene leaving the boat on the coast, reports United News of Bangladesh.

Searching the boat, the coast guard personnel recovered the Yaba tablets.