You are here: Home » National

Nine lakh Yaba pills recovered at Teknaf

September 28, 2016 9:50 am·0 commentsViews: 4
New Age Online
yaba

— File photo

Members of Bangladesh Coast Guard seized nine lakh pieces of contraband Yaba tablets from Shahparir Dwip on the Bay of Bengal at Teknaf in Cox’s Bazar on Tuesday evening.
Coast Guard sources said a patrol team of the Coast Guard’s Teknaf station, led by Lieutenant Nafiur Rahman, commander of Teknaf Station, challenged a boat in Shahparir Dwip area around 7:30pm.
Sensing presence of the law enforcers, the suspected smugglers fled the scene leaving the boat on the coast, reports United News of Bangladesh.
Searching the boat, the coast guard personnel recovered the Yaba tablets.

Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF
EmailFacebookTwitterGoogle GmailShare

No related posts.

Advertisement

 

ARCHIVES

September 2016
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Advertisement