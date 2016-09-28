Youth killed in Noakhali clash

A youth died and at least four others injured in a clash between followers of a union parishad chairman and a member at village Banglabazar of Hatiya in Noakhali Tuesday night.

The deceased was identified as Md Kamal Hossain, 33, of the village.

Sub-Inspector Anisul Huq, quoting the locals, said the followers of Char Ishwar UP chairman Abdul Halim Azad and member Rabindra Das locked in an altercation Tuesday morning over establishing supremacy.

As a sequel of the altercation, both the groups chased and counter chased each other at Khasherhat Bazaar in the evening and police brought the situation under control by opening fire in the air, he said.

The followers of chairman, later, carried out attack on the followers of the member while his five men including Kamal received bullet wounds and were taken to Hatiya Upazila Health Complex.

Physicians declared Kamal dead around 11:00pm.

No case was lodged and none was arrested in this connection until Wednesday morning, the police sub-inspector added.