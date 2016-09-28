Money forger arrested, counterfeit notes seized

Police arrested a suspected trader of fake bank notes at Bhadail in Ashulia, on the outskirts of the capital, and seized fake currency notes denominated Tk 67,000 from him early Wednesday.

The arrestee, Alamgir Hossain, son of Kafil Uddin of Narsingdi, used to live in Bhadail area as a tenant.

Responding to a tip-off, a team of Ashulia police raided the house of Alamgir at Bhadail and arrested him, sub-inspector Md Hazrat Ali, duty officer of Ashulia police station, told New Age.

Police also seized the counterfeit notes from his house, he added.

He said that the arrestee had been cheating people of Ashulia and Dhaka with the counterfeit money.