ZILLA PARISHAD POLLS: Draft rules propose banning PA system in campaigns

September 28, 2016 12:36 am·0 commentsViews:
Ahammad Foyez

The draft rules for the country’s first district council elections prepared the Election Commission proposed banning the use of public address system in campaigns.
The district council elections would be held soon, said local government division officials.
The elections would be held through indirect voting and the electorate would be elected representatives of the other local government bodies, according to the District Council Act 2000.
In the draft rules, the EC also proposed banning outdoor meetings and rallies of candidates.
The draft would be sent to the law ministry soon for vetting, EC officials told New Age.
Those seeking candidature would be able to submit their nomination papers online, election commissioner Shah Newaz told New Age.
He said the government would announce the schedule of the first district council elections in it official gazette.
He said that the elections would be held at the district towns.
Only one polling centre would be opened in each district town, he said.
On August 29, local government, rural development and co-operatives minister Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain said that the country’s first ever district council elections would be held either in October or November.
Potential contestants would be able to submit nomination papers for one post of chairman and 20 members, five of them reserved for women.
In December 2011, the government appointed administrators to run 61 district councils, officially called zilla parishads, mostly senior leaders of ruling Awami League’s district chapters.

