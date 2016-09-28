You are here: Home » Front Page

Hannan Shah dies

September 28, 2016 12:40 am·0 commentsViews:
Staff Correspondent

hannan-shah-diesBangladesh Nationalist Party standing committee member ASM Hannan Shah died at a hospital in Singapore early Tuesday.
He was 75.
His body would be brought to Dhaka from Singapore today, said a BNP release.
BNP announced four-day programmes starting Tuesday to mourn the death of Hannan Shah, said the release.
The party flag would be hoisted at half-mast while black flag atop at BNP offices across the country including its central office at Nayapaltan in Dhaka to observe the mourning.
Prayer sessions would be held across the country on Friday seeking divine peace of the departed soul of Hannan Shah, also a retired brigadier general.
Namaz-e-janazas for Hannan Shah would be held at Mohakhali new DOHS mosque at 10:00am, at south plaza of the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban at 11:30am, in front of BNP central office after Johr prayers on Thursday.
His namaz-e-janazas would also be held at Rajbari ground in Gazipur at 9:00am, Pilot High School ground at Kapasia at 10:30am and at Ghagutia Chalabazar High School ground after Juma prayers on Friday before the burial at family graveyard at his village Ghagutia.
The president, Abdul Hamid, expressed deep shock at the death of former minister Hannan Shah, according to United News of Bangladesh.
BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia expressed deep shock at the death of Hannan Shah saying that his news of death came to her like ‘a bolt from blue.’
In a condolence message, she said that the late leader had always stood against unjust with patriotism and with courage in every moment of necessity of the nation.
BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir in a message expressed deep condolence to the bereaved family.
Bikalpadhara Bangladesh president AQM Badruddoza Chowdhury also condoled with the bereaved family.
Hannan Shah was shifted to Raffles Heart Centre in Singapore by an air ambulance on September 11 while he was undergoing treatment at Combined Military Hospital in Dhaka.
On September 6, Hannan was rushed to the CMH as he fell sick in the morning while starting for appearing before a court, family sources said.
Four rings were placed in arteries of his heart at the Singapore hospital, they said.
Hannan Shah was survived by his wife, two sons and a daughter.
Hannan Shah was born at Ghagutia of Kapasia in Gazipur on October 11, 1941.
He obtained commission from Pakistan Military Academy in 1962.
He brought the mortal remains of late president Ziaur Rahman in Dhaka from Rangunia amid tensed situation after the assassination of Zia at Chittagong Circuit House on May 30, 1981.
Hannan was forced into retirement from army during the military rule of HM Ershad.
He joined BNP in 1983 after resigning as the chairman of Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation.
Hannan Shah was elected lawmaker twice from Gazipur-4 constituency in 1991 and 1996. He was minister for jute and textile during BNP government led by Khaleda Zia.

