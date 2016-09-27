Firoz wants stalkers to be put on crossfire

Jatiya Party MP Kazi Firoz Rashid on Tuesday demanded that those stalk girls on the street be put on crossfire to immediately stop violence against women.

‘We’ve to be harsh on these beasts. We’ve to provide safeguard to 16 crore people. We’ve to ensure a secure atmosphere for the womenfolk,’ he said in parliament standing on the point of order, reports United News of Bangladesh.

Noting that some militants had been put on crossfire, the JaPa MP said, ‘The government must be cruel to save the society and country. We’ve to kill one or two to stop these incidents.’

He claimed that had the killer of Suraiya Akter Risha, a Class VIII student of Willes Little Flower School and College, been shot to death, similar incidents would not happened. ‘The punishment of these beasts is to be shot dead,’ he said.

Firoz asked the government to tackle such incidents with an iron hand. ‘These anti-socials elements are more dangerous than the extremists. These people have no right to live,’ he said.

He also claimed that if the cases regarding the killing of female students go to the Supreme Court, no one of their families will be able to ‘see the judgement’.

At one stage, the victim’s family gets tired while moving to the court and is compelled to negotiate with the killers.

The opposition MP said it is the duty of the police now to punish the stalkers for whom girls are not able to go to schools in many places across the country.

Citing Tuesday’s newspaper reports on the killing, acid attack, suicide and torture of women, he said no one of the culprits has yet been arrested.

Referring to Risha’s killing, Firoz said police could not submit the charge sheet on the one hand, physician certificate is still not available on the other hand.

Deputy speaker Fazle Rabbi Miah who was in the chair told the House that the government does not believe in crossfire.

He requested home minister Asaduzzaman Khan to give his statement in is regard in the House.

Later, the minister said he will make his statement under rules 300 on Wednesday.

Admitting that some incidents have taken place in the country, he, however, said culprits were arrested in most of the cases.