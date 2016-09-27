‘UNESCO report on Rampal contains 36 errors’

Managing director of Bangladesh-India Friendship Power Company Private Ltd’s Ujjal Bhattacharya on Tuesday said the recently published UNESCO report on Rampal coal power plant had ‘36 errors’.

‘As (it) surfaced in newspapers, the government enquired us about the report. We’ve read that report. It has 36 basic errors in 10 pages. There’re some comments in the report that we usually hear from mikes on the streets,’ he told a press conference at Khulna Press Club.

The press conference was organised on behalf of the Rampal coal power project, reports United News of Bangladesh.

What UNESCO or the World Bank state may not be a ‘good thing’ always, said the BIFPCL managing director, adding that those who are developed always want to suppress an ‘underdeveloped’ state.

Citing WB’s role related to the Padma Multipurpose Bridge Project, he said, ‘They try to distract various development activity of the underdeveloped state.’

Ujjal reiterated the government’s assurance that there will be no harm to the Sunderbans due to the Rampal power plant.

‘The power plant is being constructed considering the issue of keeping it free from environmental pollution. There’re four coal power plants in Kolkata which are not leading to any harm,’ he noted.

In a recent report, UNESCO expressed concern over constructing Rampal power plant near the Sunderbans, a UNESCO heritage site and suggested relocation of the plant.

Presided over by deputy commissioner Nazmul Ahsan, the press conference was also attended by Khulna Press Club president SM Nazrul Islam and West Zone Power Distribution Company managing director Md Shafik Uddin.