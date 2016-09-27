JMB extremist Faruq among six held in India: Minister

Home minister Asaduzzaman Khan on Tuesday said one of the six extremists who were arrested by Kolkata police in India might be Jamaatul Mujahideen Bangladesh operator Anwar Hossain Faruq.

Faruq is wanted in Bangladesh as he was the alleged mastermind of the snatching of extremists from a prison van in Trishal of Mymensingh in 2014 killing a policeman, reports United News of Bangladesh.

‘We heard Faruq is among the six extremists arrested in India. But, we’re yet to be informed officially about it. It’ll require a couple of days to receive formal information from India through the foreign ministry,’ the minister told reporters at his ministry when his attention was drawn to the arrest of six extremists by Indian police.

He further said: ‘If Faruq is among the arrested suspected extremists, this will be a very important piece of news for us. We’ll bring him home along with other arrested extremists if they are found to be Bangladeshi citizens.’

According to Indian media reports, Special Task Force of Kolkata arrested the six wanted JMB militants at Assam and different parts of West Bengal.

One of the arrested is Maulana Yusuf, the second-in-command and main accused in the Burdwan blast of 2014, said Kolkata police.