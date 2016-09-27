You are here: Home » National

US not restoring GSP facilities on political ground, claim Tofail

September 27, 2016
New Age Online

Commerce minister Tofail Ahmed on Tuesday claimed in parliament that the USA is not providing Generalised System of Preferences facilities to Bangladesh on ‘political ground’.
The minister made the claim while responding to a supplementary question from Jatiya Party MP Selim Uddin in the House, reports United News of Bangladesh.
‘Providing GSP facilities solely depends on the USA. It won’t be mentioned here why they (USA) are not giving these facilities. But I think the reason is political,’ he said.
Tofail said the USA does not give Bangladesh products duty- and -quota-free access to its market and they have stopped the GSP facilities, too.
‘We’ve fulfilled all the conditions that they have tagged to avail the GSP facilities. It’s unfortunate that we’re yet to get the GSP facilities even though the conditions were fulfilled,’ he said.

