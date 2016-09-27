ACC arrests four graft suspects

The Anti Corruption Commission on Tuesday arrested four graft suspects from Rangpur and Mymensingh in separate graft cases.

ACC assistant director Jahangir Alam of its Rangpur zila office arrested managing director of Craft Limited Touhid Rafique Chowdhury and local contractor Rafiqul Islam Khandaker from Guptapara of the town, ACC public relations officer Pranab Kumar Bhattacharya, reports United News of Bangladesh.

In 2013, the national anti-graft agency filed four cases against them and two others with Lalmonirhat Police Station for allegedly plundering Tk 4.2 crore of government money through counterfeiting cheques.

Besides, an ACC team of its Mymensingh zila office detained then food officer of Karimganj upazila food warehouse Kazi Hasibul Hasan and upazila food controller of Kishoreganj Md Abdul Jalal from Mymensingh town for allegedly selling food gains to local market illegally.

On Tuesday, the ACC filed a case against them with Karimganj Police Station on charge of selling about 1,200 sacks of food gains worth Tk 20 lakh at the black market.