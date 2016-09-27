TIB pushes for proper implementation of RTI Act

Transparency International Bangladesh on Tuesday urged the government and other authorities concerned to take effective steps to ensure the environment for proper implementation of the Right to Information Act 2009.

The local chapter of Berlin-based anti-graft body came up with the call on the occasion of the International Right to Know Day 2016 to be held globally on Wednesday, reports United News of Bangladesh.

In a statement, TIB executive director Iftekharuzzaman said since UNESCO declared the September 28 as the International Right to Know Day, the efforts of all have increased in implementation of the Right to Information Act in Bangladesh.

He said the Right to Information Act is supposed to get greater priority than other laws to ensure freedom of expression of people and their right to information mentioned in the Constitution, but it is a matter of concern that some laws and rules have already been

formulated, which are contrary to the Right to Information Act.

The TIB has taken month-long anti-corruption progarmmes to observe the International Right to Know Day, with support from its Sachetan Nagorik Committee and Youth Engagement and Support.

It will hold information fair, discussion, seminar, human chain programme, rally, lecture session, painting competition and cartoon competition, photo exhibition and public hearing during the period.