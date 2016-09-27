Jail sentence to schoolboy: HC order against Sakhipur UNO, OC on Oct 18

The High Court on Tuesday set October 18 to pass order against upazila nirbahi officer of Sakhipur, Tangail and officer in-charge of the local police station over sentencing a schoolboy to imprisonment by a mobile court.

A High Court vacation bench comprising justice M Enayetur Rahim and justice Ashish Ranjan Das set the date as the two concerned officials submitted their explanations as ordered earlier by the court.

The court also asked English daily The Daily Star, who initially carried out the report disclosing the plight of that schoolboy Sabbir Shikder, to explain their report and submit the boy’s account on the event through affidavit, reports Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha.

Earlier on September 20, the High Court acting on its own motion, asked the two officials to appear before the court today and submit their explanations.

Supreme Court lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan brought the attention of the court to a report of a daily that said the boy was given two-year imprisonment for posting a status regarding Tangail-4 lawmaker Anupom Shahjahan on his Facebook account.