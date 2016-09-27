KCC woman councillor’s son sent to jail for raping minor girl

A tribunal in Khulna on Tuesday sent the son of a woman councillor of Khulna City Corporation to jail in a case for raping a minor girl in the city in January last.

M Rabiul Islam, judge of Khulna Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal, sent Mizanur Rahman Suman, 27, son of KCC councillor Mahmuda Begum, to jail rejecting his bail petition, reports United News of Bangladesh.

On Monday, he surrendered before the court and filed the bail petition.

Suman used to work at a chemical company and a masters student of Azam Khan Gov Commerce College.

According to the case statement, an eight-year old minor girl was raped at Sheikhpara Bazar in the city on January 17.

Two days later, the victim’s mother filed a rape case against Suman with Sonadanga Model Police Station.

After investigation, police submitted a charge sheet against Suman in the court and later the case was transferred to Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal for its quick disposal.