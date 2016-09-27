You are here: Home » National

Make sure media abide by journalism ethics: President

September 27, 2016 6:39 pm·0 commentsViews:
New Age Online
President Abdul Hamid

President Abdul Hamid – file photo

Mentioning that the news media are playing a positive role in the country’s development process enjoying their full freedom, president Abdul Hamid on Tuesday urged the Press Council of Bangladesh to stay alert so that they abide by the ethics of journalism properly.
The president said this when an 11-member delegation of the Press Council of India, led by its chairman justice Chandramauli Kumar Prasad, met him at Bangabhaban in the capital, reports United News of Bangladesh.
Abdul Hamid also advised the Press Council of Bangladesh to make sure that media publish news based on facts and do not misuse the press freedom.
President’s press secretary Joynal Abedin briefed reporters after the meeting.
During the meeting, the delegation of Press Council of India apprised the president of its activities.
Hamid underscored the need for exchange of visits between the press councils of the two neighbouring countries to facilitate the sharing of information by journalists of Bangladesh and India.
If the journalists of Bangladesh and India exchange information, the people of the two countries will be able to know the development of the two countries which will benefit the two sides, the president added.
Chairman of the Press Council of Bangladesh chairman Mohammed Momtaz Uddin Ahmed, its members Golam Sarwar and Akram Hossain Khan and secretaries concerned to the president office were present.

Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF
EmailFacebookTwitterGoogle GmailShare

Similar News You May Also Like:

  1. 72hrs fresh hartal from Sunday Bangladesh Nationalist Party called a fresh 72-hour general strike from tomorrow in addition to the indefinite blockade that passed its...
  2. 37 Shibir men held in Bandarban Police in Bandarban arrested at least 37 leaders and activists of Islami Chhatra Shibir, the student wing of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami,...
  3. 2 remanded in Rangpur over killing Japanese citizen A Rangpur judicial magistrate court on Tuesday placed two persons – Rashedun Nabi Khan Biplab and Humayun Kabir Hira –...
  4. Success in movement only a matter of time: BNP, allies Bangladesh Nationalist Party led-alliance on Thursday said success in movement to establish ‘real’ democracy and an elected government, was only...
  5. BNP wants to see Teesta deal signed Bangladesh Nationalist Party vice-chairman Abdullah Al Noman on Monday said the party would get hurt if the Teesta water sharing...
  6. Bhashani Univ closed for indefinite period after killing of BCL leader The authorities of Maulana Bhashani Science and Technology University in Santosh of Tangail Wednesday evening closed down the university for...
  7. BNP, AL sue each other The Bangladesh Nationalist Party and the ruling Awami League filed cases against each other on the third attack on BNP...
  8. PM for more sympathetic towards disabled persons Terming the persons with disabilities as a part of the society, prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday called upon all...
  9. Nation pays tribute to language martyrs The nation observed Ekushey February paying tribute to the martyrs of the language movement of 1952 on Saturday renewing a...
  10. Use Sayedpur airport, seaports, PM suggests Nepal The prime minister, Sheikh Hasina, on Sunday renewed her offer to Nepal to use Bangladesh’s Sayedpur Airport as well as...

Advertisement

 

ARCHIVES

September 2016
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Advertisement