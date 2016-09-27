Make sure media abide by journalism ethics: President

Mentioning that the news media are playing a positive role in the country’s development process enjoying their full freedom, president Abdul Hamid on Tuesday urged the Press Council of Bangladesh to stay alert so that they abide by the ethics of journalism properly.

The president said this when an 11-member delegation of the Press Council of India, led by its chairman justice Chandramauli Kumar Prasad, met him at Bangabhaban in the capital, reports United News of Bangladesh.

Abdul Hamid also advised the Press Council of Bangladesh to make sure that media publish news based on facts and do not misuse the press freedom.

President’s press secretary Joynal Abedin briefed reporters after the meeting.

During the meeting, the delegation of Press Council of India apprised the president of its activities.

Hamid underscored the need for exchange of visits between the press councils of the two neighbouring countries to facilitate the sharing of information by journalists of Bangladesh and India.

If the journalists of Bangladesh and India exchange information, the people of the two countries will be able to know the development of the two countries which will benefit the two sides, the president added.

Chairman of the Press Council of Bangladesh chairman Mohammed Momtaz Uddin Ahmed, its members Golam Sarwar and Akram Hossain Khan and secretaries concerned to the president office were present.