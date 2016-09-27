Afroza Abbas made Jatiyatabadi Mahila Dal president

The new committee of Jatiyatabadi Mahila Dal, women wing of Bangladesh Nationalist Party, was announced on Tuesday with Afroza Abbas, wife of the party standing committee member Mirza Abbas, its president and Sultana Ahmed general secretary.

Nurjahan Yasmin has been made its senior vice-president, while Jeba Khan vice-president, and Helen Jerin Khan joint general secretary, said a BNP press release.

Mahila Dal’s Dhaka city north and south units were also announced, reports United News of Bangladesh.

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir approved the new committees following the party chairperson’s directives.

Peyara Mostafa and Amena Begum have been made Mahila Dal’s Dhaka north unit president and secretary respectively, while Razia Alim its Dhaka south unit president and Shamsunnahar Begum general secretary.

Afroza was earlier made assistant women affairs secretary in the party’s new executive committee announced on August 6.

Abbas’ wife came in the limelight when she spearheaded the election campaign of her husband who had contested the elections to Dhaka South City Corporation last year.