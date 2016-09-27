Syed Shamsul Huq passes away

Prolific writer Syed Shamsul Huq passed away at United Hospitals in Dhaka on Tuesday evening. He was 80.

He was suffering from lung cancer.

United Hospital’s public relations officer Sazzadur Rahman Shuvo said Syed Huq passed away at around 5:26pm.

He was earlier admitted to the Royal Marsden Hospital in London.

Jatiya Kabita Parishad president Muhammad Samad said the mortal remains of Syed Huq would be taken to Central Shaheed Minar at 11:00am on Wednesday for public viewing and his funeral prayers would be held at Dhaka University mosque after zuhr prayers.

The president, Abdul Hamid, and the prime minister, Sheikh Hasina, expressed deep shock at his demise.

Syed Shamsul Huq was born in Kurigram on December 27 , 1935. His father was Syed Siddique Husain, a homeopathic physician.

He is survived by wife psychiatrist Anwara Syed Huq, daughter Bidita Sadiq and son Ditio Syed Huq.

Syed Shamsul Huq wrote poetry, fiction, plays (mostly in verse), and essays. His literary works were included in the curriculum of school level, secondary, higher secondary and graduation level Bengali literature in Bangladesh.

Syed Huq performed in all strata of literature including prose, poetry and plays.

His major plays are Payer Awaj Paoa Jay (We hear the footsteps), Nuruldiner Sara Jibon (The entire life of Nurul Din), Ekhane Ekhon (Here, now), Ganonayak (The public hero), Eersha (Envy) Narigan.

Khelaram Khele Ja, Nil Dangshan are among his popular novels.