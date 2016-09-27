You are here: Home » International Europe & Americas

Air pollution affects 92pc of world people: WHO

September 27, 2016 4:17 pm·0 commentsViews:
Associated Press . Geneva / New Age Online
air-pollution

An Indian commuter uses a mask to protect himself against dust and pollution as he waits to cross a road in Chennai on September 27, 2016. — AFP photo

More than nine out of 10 people worldwide live in areas with excessive air pollution, contributing to strokes, heart disease, lung cancer and other problems, the World Health Organisation said Tuesday.
The UN health agency said in a new report that 92 per cent of people live in areas where air quality exceeds WHO limits, with southeast Asia, eastern Mediterranean and western Pacific regions hardest hit.
The country-by-country figures come from new satellite data over rural areas to complement traditional ground measurements of pollution, mostly in cities, in about 3,000 places worldwide. A similar WHO report released in May that said 98 per cent of residents in large cities of low- and middle-income countries face excessively high air pollution.
WHO says one in nine deaths worldwide is linked to indoor and outdoor pollution.
Turkmenistan has the highest rate of deaths per capita due to ambient air pollution in the WHO’s classification, followed by Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Afghanistan, Egypt and China.
Tuesday’s report focuses on outdoor air pollution, which is estimated to kill about 3 million people per year based on 2012 figures, the most recent available.
‘There are two things happening. One is: rich countries are getting much better in improving the quality of the air. And two: poorer countries are getting worse. That is the overall trend,’ said Carlos Dora, WHO coordinator for environmental and social determinants of health.
The aim is to educate both policymakers and individuals about the risks, at a time of spiraling health care costs. Dora noted, for example, that doctors could advise their patients about higher risks of heart disease in some countries, or how solar lamps could substitute for kerosene lamps that are used in many parts of the developing world.
He said WHO has no evidence that face masks like those worn in many parts of Asia and beyond help reduce exposure to fine particles.
He noted that North America is faring well compared with Europe, mostly due to Europe’s greater dependence on diesel fuel and partially due to farm policies that generate agricultural ammonia and methane.
While China ranked sixth among countries with the highest number of deaths per capita tnxdue to ambient air pollution, Dora said the country is doing ‘an amazing amount of stuff’ to fight it, such as with clean cars. But coal-fired power plants, household burning of coal and wood to produce energy, and transportation remain big generators of pollution in China, he said.

Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF
EmailFacebookTwitterGoogle GmailShare

Similar News You May Also Like:

  1. Russia, West on verge of 2nd Cold War: Medvedev Russia and Western powers are on the brink of a new Cold War over the crisis in Ukraine, the Russian...
  2. RACE TO WHITE HOUSE: Clinton knocks Trump Hillary Clinton launched stinging criticism of Donald Trump on Friday, even suggesting her likely Republican presidential opponent wants to be...
  3. Ex-US House speaker jailed 15-month for sex abuse Former US House speaker Dennis Hastert was sentenced to 15 months in prison Wednesday for paying hush money related to...
  4. German businesses ready to hire refugees More than half of small and medium-sized companies in Germany believe the mass migrant influx can help alleviate the country’s...
  5. US, Russia set rules for air safety over Syria The United States and Russia have signed a memorandum of understanding that establishes measures so their pilots steer clear of...
  6. Sony gives ‘The Interview’ limited theatrical release Sony Pictures said on Tuesday that ‘The Interview’ would have a limited theatrical release in the United States on Christmas...
  7. Protesters block NY traffic after officer cleared in chokehold death Thousands of protesters shouted at police and clogged streets of Manhattan on Wednesday, angered by a New York City grand...
  8. US to train people to spot potential violent extremists The US government launched a programme on Monday to reach out to key members of communities across the country to...
  9. 18 Ukrainian soldiers killed in fresh clashes Eighteen Ukrainian servicemen have been killed and 54 injured in fresh fighting with separatist rebels, a military spokesman said on...
  10. RACE TO WHITE HOUSE: Trump praises ‘my African American’ supporter Donald Trump, who has faced repeated accusations of racism and xenophobia over race-tinged comments and inflammatory rhetoric, drew more criticism...

Advertisement

 

ARCHIVES

September 2016
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Advertisement