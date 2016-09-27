You are here: Home » International

Sri Lanka exhumes body of slain editor for new investigation

September 27, 2016 4:14 pm·0 commentsViews: 7
Associated Press . Sri Lanka
sri-lanka-editor

Sri Lankan crime investigating police officers prepare to exhume the remains of murdered newspaper editor Lasantha Wickrematunge at a cemetery in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Tuesday, September 27, 2016, following a court order for a fresh investigation. Wickrematunge, editor of the Sunday Leader newspaper, was killed while driving to work in January 2009. He was an investigative journalist who wrote about government corruption and a sharp critic of the then government’s alleged human rights violations during a civil war with the ethnic Tamil rebels. – AP Photo

The body of a newspaper editor killed seven years ago was exhumed Tuesday for a fresh investigation as Sri Lanka’s government looks anew at multiple unsolved killings of journalists under a previous government.
Lasantha Wickrematunge, editor of the Sunday Leader newspaper, was killed while driving to work in January 2009. He was an investigative journalist who wrote about government corruption and a sharp critic of the then-government’s alleged human rights violations during a civil war with the ethnic Tamil rebels.
The exhumation took place under a court order after police investigators sought permission for a new examination due to contradictory medical and post-mortem reports, said Athula S Ranagala, a lawyer representing his family’s interests. The officer who carried out the autopsy said the death occurred due to gunshot wounds, while the surgeon who operated on the editor before he died said the wounds were not from bullets.
Ranagala said police also wanted to identify the type of weapon used to kill Wickrematunga.
A number of journalists were killed, reported as missing after being abducted by government paramilitaries, or beaten up under former president Mahinda Rajapaksa’s administration. No one has been convicted.
In a pre-written editorial published posthumously, Wickrematunge had said it will be the government that would kill him.
The new government elected last year has begun fresh investigations into the unsolved killings of journalists.

Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF
EmailFacebookTwitterGoogle GmailShare

Similar News You May Also Like:

  1. South Korean president apologises for ferry disaster Agence France-Presse . Seoul The South Korean president, Park Geun-Hye, apologised on Tuesday for her government’s failure to combat systemic...
  2. Suu Kyi aide confirmed as president nominee A trusted aide of Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi was a step closer to becoming the country’s first civilian leader...
  3. Pakistan’s ‘greatest fiction writer’ Intizar dies Pakistani author Intizar Hussain, widely recognised as one of the greatest Urdu writers in history, died on Tuesday aged 92...
  4. 26 killed in Pak suicide blast At least 26 people were killed and dozens wounded when a Taliban suicide bomber on a motorbike crashed into the...
  5. Volvo to sell Chinese-made cars in US this year Volvo Car Group plans to export a Chinese-made midsize sedan this year to the United States, and is starting to...
  6. Arrest warrants issued for Imran, Qadri Pakistani opposition leaders reacted with outrage on Thursday after a court issued arrest warrants for a top politician and a...
  7. Six killed as suicide bombers hit Afghan intel office Taliban suicide bombs hit an office of the Afghan intelligence agency in an eastern city on Saturday, killing six people,...
  8. Imran Khan plans mass rally for fresh polls Former Pakistani cricket hero turned opposition leader Imran Khan on Tuesday announced he would hold a major protest in the...
  9. Pakistan shelling continues against Taliban militants Pakistan’s military shelled a strategic town with tanks and artillery Thursday in the latest round of its offensive against Taliban...
  10. Muslim women fighting to ban triple talaq, polygamy Muslim women fighting to ban ‘triple talaq’ divorce and polygamy from family civil law in India’s top court condemned on...

Advertisement

 

ARCHIVES

September 2016
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Advertisement