Two Germans held at Dhaka airport with nine pistols

September 27, 2016
New Age Online
Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport

A file photo shows the front view of the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka. The National Board of Revenue has set up income tax check posts at the country’s three international airports and one land port to identify tax evading foreigners. — New Age photo

Dhaka customs officials on Tuesday detained two Bangladesh-origin German citizens along with nine firearms at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in the city.
The detainees are identified as Anisul Islam and Monir Ali.
Joint commissioner of Dhaka customs SM Shohel Rahman said the duo landed at the Dhaka airport at 9:45am in a flight of Emirates Airlines from Germany via Dubai.
They brought a total of nine pistols in a box, claiming them as toy pistols while custom personnel called Rapid Action Battalion personnel to examine the arms, he said.
Later, RAB confirmed that the arms were real firearms, he added.

