You are here: Home » International Europe & Americas

Turkey dismisses 87 intel members

September 27, 2016 3:40 pm·0 commentsViews:
Reuters . Istanbul / New Age Online

Turkey mapTurkish authorities have dismissed 87 members of the National Intelligence Agency, state-run Anadolu agency reported on Tuesday, on suspected links with the US-based cleric Fethullah Gulen blamed by Ankara of organising a failed coup in July.
Criminal complaints have been filed against 52 of the 87 expelled from public service.
A total of 141 MIT personnel had been suspended following the abortive putsch of July 15 and investigations on 100 of them have now been completed, Anadolu said.

Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF
EmailFacebookTwitterGoogle GmailShare

Similar News You May Also Like:

  1. Ukraine, rebels argue over wreckage Ukraine accused Russia and pro-Moscow rebels on Saturday of destroying evidence of ‘international crimes’ as guerrillas and foreign observers faced...
  2. UK-US trade deal could take years: Obama The UK could take up to 10 years to negotiate trade deals with the US if it leaves the EU,...
  3. Denmark world’s happiest country, Burundi least Denmark overtook Switzerland as the world’s happiest place, according to a report on Wednesday that urged nations regardless of wealth...
  4. IS video is a propaganda: UK An Islamic State video showing a young boy and an older masked militant speaking with British accents is a propaganda...
  5. Angry police shun NYC mayor at funeral for slain officer Tens of thousands of police from cities across the United States filled a New York City church and nearby streets...
  6. Racism, bias in US will take time to tackle: Obama The US president Barack Obama is prescribing time and vigilance to tackle problems as entrenched in American society as racism...
  7. Spain symbolically recognizes Palestinian state Spain's Parliament has overwhelmingly approved a largely symbolic resolution that recognizes a Palestinian state. The non-binding resolution follows moves in...
  8. Lawmakers criticise UK’s immigration ‘mess’ Britain’s border and immigration system is a ‘mess’, lawmakers said on Wednesday in a report which will increase pressure on...
  9. Bearded woman makes headlines worldwide A 23-year-old British Sikh woman, Harnaam Kaur, who made headlines earlier this year for her beard that she has been...
  10. EU sanctions on Russian individuals extended The European Union on Thursday extended by six months sanctions against Russian and Ukrainian individuals over the conflict in Ukraine,...

Advertisement

 

ARCHIVES

September 2016
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Advertisement