Turkey dismisses 87 intel members

Turkish authorities have dismissed 87 members of the National Intelligence Agency, state-run Anadolu agency reported on Tuesday, on suspected links with the US-based cleric Fethullah Gulen blamed by Ankara of organising a failed coup in July.

Criminal complaints have been filed against 52 of the 87 expelled from public service.

A total of 141 MIT personnel had been suspended following the abortive putsch of July 15 and investigations on 100 of them have now been completed, Anadolu said.