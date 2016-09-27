You are here: Home » National

College teacher, student killed in Jessore accident

September 27, 2016
New Age Online

road accidentA former principal of a college and a honours final year student were killed on Tuesday in a road accident at Gazir Dargah area on Jessore- Benapole Road in Jessore.
The victims are identified as  Abdur Razzak, 65, former principal of Bakra Degree College in Jhikargachha and Ripon Hossain, 25, final year honours student of history at Jessore Government MM College and also son of Hossain Ali of Mahadevpur in Monirampur upazila.
The incident took place at around 11:00am when a Benapole-bound bus ran over a motorbike carrying the duo killing them on the spot, police said.
Officer-in-charge of Kotwali police station Ilias Hossain confirmed the matter.

