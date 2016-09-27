14 killed as bus slips off Nepal road

A government official says a crowded bus slipped off a mountain in Nepal, leaving at least 14 people killed and nine more injured.

Dhading district administration official Toran Parajuli said the bus was carrying passengers both inside and on the roof.

It slipped off the mountain road near Lapang Phedi village and rolled about 300 meters (980 feet) before stopping on the banks of Ankhu River.

Parajuli said rescuers have reached the accident site and a helicopter has flown from Kathmandu to try to fetch the injured.

The bus was on a local route and carrying all Nepali nationals. Traffic crashes are mainly blamed on poorly maintained roads and vehicle in Nepal.