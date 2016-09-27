Two held with firearms at Chittagong slum

Members of Rapid Action Battalion arrested two people along with two firearms, two magazines and four sharp weapons from Bastuhara Colony in Chittagong’s Ice Factory Road area on Tuesday morning.

Identities of the arrestees could not be known immediately, reports United News of Bangladesh.

Assistant superintendent of police Chandan Debnath, assistant director of RAB-7, said tipped off, a team of the elite force conducted a raid at the colony in the area and arrested two people around 10.30am.

RAB members also recovered two firearms, two magazines and four sharp weapons from the colony.