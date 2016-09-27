Trial of Hizb ut-Tahrir chief begins

The trial of the chief coordinator of banned militant outfit Hizb ut-Tahrir, Mohiuddin Ahmed, and five others started on Tuesday in connection with a case filed under anti-terror act.

Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge Kamrul Hossain Mollah ordered to begin the trial after framing charges against them.

The court also set October 24 to record testimonies of the witnesses of the case.

Earlier on 2010, the case was lodged with Uttara police station against them under anti-terror act.

Mohiuddin, also former teacher of the Institute of Business Administration at Dhaka University, was arrested on April 20, 2010.

Later on May 3, 2011 Mohiuddin, who claimed to have no connection with Hizb ut-Tahrir, secured bail from High Court and next year he was released from the jail.