Lawyer crushed under train in city

September 27, 2016
train-bus-accidentA lawyer was crushed under the wheels of a train while crossing rail tracks at Malibagh level crossing area in the city on Tuesday morning.
The deceased is identified as advocate Salauddin, 52, a leader of Chandpur Bar Association, hailing from Srirampur village in Chandpur, reports United News of Bangladesh.
Rajib, sub-inspector of government railway police of Kamalapur railway station, said the Joydebpur-bound Diesel Electric Multiple Unit (Demu) train hit Salauddin while he was crossing the rail tracks 100 meters of Malibagh level crossing around 9:30am, leaving him dead on the spot.
On information, police recovered the body.

