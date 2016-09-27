Lawyer crushed under train in city

A lawyer was crushed under the wheels of a train while crossing rail tracks at Malibagh level crossing area in the city on Tuesday morning.

The deceased is identified as advocate Salauddin, 52, a leader of Chandpur Bar Association, hailing from Srirampur village in Chandpur, reports United News of Bangladesh.

Rajib, sub-inspector of government railway police of Kamalapur railway station, said the Joydebpur-bound Diesel Electric Multiple Unit (Demu) train hit Salauddin while he was crossing the rail tracks 100 meters of Malibagh level crossing around 9:30am, leaving him dead on the spot.

On information, police recovered the body.