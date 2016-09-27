Lawyer shoots nine in Houston before being killed

A troubled lawyer opened fire on morning commuters in Houston on Monday, injuring at least nine people before being fatally shot by the police, authorities said.

Six victims were taken to hospitals and three were treated at the scene after being shot at while inside their vehicles in the wealthy neighbourhood of West University Place, acting Houston Police Chief Martha Montalvo told reporters.

One of the victims was in critical condition and another was in serious condition.

Montalvo declined to identify the suspect but said he was a lawyer and had concerns about his law firm. Houston mayor Sylvester Turner, in Cuba on a trip to develop trade relations, told reporters, ‘The motivation appears to be a lawyer whose relationship with his law firm went bad.’

The police bomb squad was securing the suspect’s car, which had numerous weapons in it and police were planning to search his house.

Broken glass from shattered car windows littered a parking lot in an upscale shopping centre near where the suspect fired 20 to 30 shots.

An unidentified woman, standing next to a car with two bullet holes in the windshield, told a local television station she heard ‘the bullets literally whiz by my window.’

Live video streams showed numerous police cars and ambulances in the area. There were also a few vehicles seen with bullet holes.

Meanwhile, violent crime in certain big US cities in 2015 likely increased over 2014, although the overall crime rate has remained far below peak levels of the early 1990s, experts said, in advance of the FBI’s annual crime report to be released later on Monday.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s report was expected to show a one-year increase in homicides and other violent crimes in cities including Chicago, Baltimore and Washington, DC, based on already published crime statistics.

Coming on the day of the first presidential campaign debate between Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Hillary Clinton, the report could ‘be turned into political football,’ said Robert Smith, a research fellow at Harvard Law School, in a teleconference on Friday with other crime experts.

A rise in violent crime in US cities since 2014 has already been revealed in preliminary 2015 figures released by the FBI in January.

A recent US Justice Department-funded study examined the nation’s 56 largest cities and found 16.8 percent more murders last year over 2014.

Trump last week praised aggressive policing tactics, including the ‘stop-and-frisk’ approach.

Clinton has pushed for stricter gun control to help curb violence and has called for the development of national guidelines on the use of force by police officers.

FBI Director James Comey warned last year that violent crime in the United States might rise because increased scrutiny of policing tactics had created a ‘chill wind’ that discouraged police officers from aggressively fighting crime.

Increased crime has been concentrated in segregated and impoverished neighbourhoods of big cities. Experts said in such areas crime can best be fought through better community policing and alternatives to incarceration for nonviolent crime.

‘We’re just beginning to see a shift in mentality in law enforcement from a warrior mentality … to a guardian mentality,’ said Carter Stewart, a former prosecutor for the Southern District of Ohio, on the teleconference. ‘I don’t want us as a country to go backwards.’

In Chicago, 54 more people were murdered in 2015 than the year before, a 13 percent jump in the city’s murder rate, according to an April study by New York University’s Brennan Centre for Justice.