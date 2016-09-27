6 JMB activists held in West Bengal, Assam

Six top Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh activists, including four wanted in 2014 Khagragarh blast case, were arrested in West Bengal and Assam states in India on Saturday and Sunday.

Three of the six were Bangladesh nationals, Indian newspaper The Statesman reported on Monday quoting joint commissioner of police (crime) Vishal Garg.

‘These people were not in West Bengal after Khagragarh blast. They had left the state and moved to South India and Northeastern states. They were planning subversive activities in some South Indian states. We are trying to find out the details,’ Garg said.

Asked for comments on the arrests of Bangladeshi JMB suspects in India, home minister Asaduzzaman Khan said that the government was yet to know anything about it officially.

The JMB activists arrested by the Kolkata police special task force included Anwar Hussain Farooq, the head of the outfit’s West Bengal unit, and Yusuf Sheikh, the second in command in the state, the newspaper reported.

Yusuf, also the JMB chief motivator in the state, carried a Rs 10 lakh bounty on his head announced by NIA.

The four others, who were wanted in the case for the Khagragarh blast of October 2, 2014, were Shahidul Islam, Mohammad Rubel, Abul Kalam and Jadidul Islam.

Kalam and Rubel were carrying on their heads a bounty of Rs 3 lakh and 1 lakh respectively.

Yusuf and Shahidul were arrested at Natun Bazar under Basirhat area of North 24 Parganas district on Sunday while Farooq and Rubel were picked up from Bagda Road in Bangao in the same district, Garg said.

Kalam was held at Coochbehar station in north Bengal on Sunday while Jahidul was arrested from Cachhar district of Assam on Saturday.

Forged identity papers, 2kg white powder, one laptop, mobile phones, detonator, wire cutters, batteries Bangladeshi and Indian currency, letters written in Bengali, travel guide, books on chemicals and memory cards for camera were seized from them, The Statesman reported.