Indo-Bangla border: Both govts ‘sincerely trying’ to bring down killing of civilians: HM

Home affairs minister Asaduzzaman Khan said on Monday that both Bangladesh and India were working together ‘sincerely’ to bring down killing of unarmed civilians along the Indo-Bangla borders.

Talking to reporters at his secretariat office, he said the Border Guard Bangladesh was holding meetings with the Border Security Force of India on a regular basis and raised the issue with the BSF whenever such incidents of border killing happened.

‘We discourage border killing. The two countries are sincerely trying to bring down the killing of unarmed civilians along the border,’ Asaduzzaman claimed as his attention was drawn to the sudden rise in the number of unarmed Bangladeshi nationals killed by the BSF along the border.

Asked whether Bangladesh would formally protest at the recent killing of civilians in the BSF shooting, the home minister said the governments of the two countries were working together over the issue.

The BSF has continued to kill Bangladeshi civilians along the frontiers although India on several occasions in the past assured Bangladesh that it would take steps to bring down to zero the killing of unarmed civilians along the borders.

At least 15 Bangladeshi civilians were shot dead by the Indian force since mid-May, when top officials of Border Guard Bangladesh and the Indian Security Force met in Dhaka.

In the latest incident on Sunday, the BSF shot dead another Bangladeshi youth at Purba Char Karaibari frontier under Roumari upazila in Kurigram. On Friday, two Bangladeshis were shot dead by the BSF in separate incidents in Kurigram and Jhenidah.

At least 109 Bangladeshi civilians were killed by the BSF at the borders between January 2012 and April 2016, according to the home ministry’s statistics.