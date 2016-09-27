Chinese president’s advance team in city

An advance team of the Chinese government arrived in Dhaka on Monday to lay the groundwork for the visit of the president of the People’s Republic of China, Xi Jinping, scheduled for October 14.

The director general of the Department of Protocol of the Chinese foreign ministry, Qin Gang, is leading the 15-member advance team for preparations of the visit.

The members of the team, together with the Chinese diplomats in Dhaka, have started preparatory works with the Bangladesh government officials and local security and intelligence agencies, officials said.

The team already visited Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, the Prime Minister’s Office and the president’s house at Bangabhaban.

The two sides, however, are yet to formally announce the date of the tour and itinerary.

The Chinese president is expected to hold official talks with Bangladesh’s prime minister Sheikh Hasina on October 14, officials said.

He will call on the president, Abdul Hamid, at the Bangabhaban.

The two sides are expected to hold discussions on Chinese investment in infrastructure development including construction of power plants, highways, railways, special economic zone meant for Chinese companies, information communication technology, modernisation of Mongla seaport, mutual cooperation in the maritime sector and construction of a marine aquarium in the Bay of Bengal, the officials said.

Xi Jinping is scheduled to arrive in Dhaka on the morning of October 14 at the invitation of president Abdul Hamid.

He is scheduled to leave Dhaka to join a two-day BRICS summit in Goa in India on October 15 and 16.

Sheikh Hasina too is expected to visit the Indian state of Goa on October 15 and 16.

Sheikh Hasina will visit India to attend the summit of BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) member states on the sidelines of the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) summit to be held in Goa on October 15 and 16, respectively, Indian high commissioner to Bangladesh, Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on July 24.