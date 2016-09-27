You are here: Home » Front Page

Chinese president’s advance team in city

September 27, 2016 12:46 am·0 commentsViews:
Shahidul Islam Chowdhury

An advance team of the Chinese government arrived in Dhaka on Monday to lay the groundwork for the visit of the president of the People’s Republic of China, Xi Jinping, scheduled for October 14.
The director general of the Department of Protocol of the Chinese foreign ministry, Qin Gang, is leading the 15-member advance team for preparations of the visit.
The members of the team, together with the Chinese diplomats in Dhaka, have started preparatory works with the Bangladesh government officials and local security and intelligence agencies, officials said.
The team already visited Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, the Prime Minister’s Office and the president’s house at Bangabhaban.
The two sides, however, are yet to formally announce the date of the tour and itinerary.
The Chinese president is expected to hold official talks with Bangladesh’s prime minister Sheikh Hasina on October 14, officials said.
He will call on the president, Abdul Hamid, at the Bangabhaban.
The two sides are expected to hold discussions on Chinese investment in infrastructure development including construction of power plants, highways, railways, special economic zone meant for Chinese companies, information communication technology, modernisation of Mongla seaport, mutual cooperation in the maritime sector and construction of a marine aquarium in the Bay of Bengal, the officials said.
Xi Jinping is scheduled to arrive in Dhaka on the morning of October 14 at the invitation of president Abdul Hamid.
He is scheduled to leave Dhaka to join a two-day BRICS summit in Goa in India on October 15 and 16.
Sheikh Hasina too is expected to visit the Indian state of Goa on October 15 and 16.
Sheikh Hasina will visit India to attend the summit of BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) member states on the sidelines of the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) summit to be held in Goa on October 15 and 16, respectively, Indian high commissioner to Bangladesh, Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on July 24.

Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF
EmailFacebookTwitterGoogle GmailShare

Similar News You May Also Like:

  1. Left leaders take initiative for dialogue Some left leaning and democratic political leaders have taken an imitative to resolve the current political crisis through dialogue......
  2. Khaleda tells AL to learn from Britain Bangladesh Nationalist Party chairperson Khaleda Zia on Monday asked the ruling Awami League to take lessons from Britain and hand...
  3. Hindu monastery worker hacked to death A sexagenarian Hindu monastery worker was hacked to death during his regular morning walk at Hemayetpur in Pabna on Friday...
  4. Fakhrul released after five hours of landing in jail The newly appointed Bangladesh Nationalist Party secretary general, Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, was sent to jail in about two hours...
  5. Graft, politicisation hamper govt service delivery Service delivery at field-level government establishments including land offices, police stations and hospitals has not improved because of corruption and...
  6. 234 municipalities go to polls today First ever partisan elections to 234 municipal councils in the country are set to be held today with the opposition...
  7. ENCLAVE SWAP : Over hundred change mind, unwilling to go to India Over 100 people at the now-defunct Indian enclaves, who opted to retain their Indian citizenships during a joint survey, are...
  8. Security beefed up around enclaves The local administration has enhanced vigilance around the Indian enclaves located in four northern distracts of Bangladesh as a precaution...
  9. Rice price goes up 60pc The price of rice increased more than 60 per cent in last six years while that of ‘atta’ rose by...
  10. Lifesaving medical devices: No regulation yet Medical devices including lifesaving ones, such as pacemaker, mitral heart valve ring and string, have flooded the market without registration...

Advertisement

 

ARCHIVES

September 2016
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Advertisement