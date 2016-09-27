Tongi factory fire: Remains of three more workers found

The remains of three more people were recovered on Monday from the debris of Tampaco Foils Limited collapse following fire on September 10 at Tongi.

The recovery took to 39 the number of people killed in the fire and collapse of the factory building.

The members of army and fire service, who continued cleaning and search, found the remains of two of the bodies in the debris beside machines on the

ground floor of the factory between 11:00am and noon, said Gazipur Fire Service and Civil Defence deputy assistant director Akhterzumman Liton.

He said that the remains of another one body were found in the same floor at about 1:00pm.

One of the bodies was identified as machine operator Chunnu Molla, who came from Boalmari in Faridpur, said Tongi police station sub-inspector Sumon Kumar Bhakta who had been supervising handing over the bodies of the victims.

He said that the family members of Chunnu identified his remains seeing shirt, Visa Card of a bank reading his name Chunu Molla which was found in the purse in the trouser’s pocket, and a bunch of keys in the pocket.

No such evidence was found in the remains of the two others and they could not be identified.

‘It appears from the evidences that the bodies received minor burns,’ Sumon said, adding that Chunnu’s name was on the list of missing people prepared by the Gazipur district administration.

With Chunnu, the identity of 30 bodies was ascertained and nine others remained unidentified. ‘So, the number of missing people now stands at 10,’ Sumon said.

The police official said that they sent the remains of the three to Dhaka Medical College for post mortem examinations.

He said that relatives of the missing workers had already provided their DNA samples in a bid to ascertain the identity of the unidentified bodies.

Sumon believed that the nine unidentified bodies were among 10 workers on the list of missing workers.

The factory fire also left dozens injured.

Asked whether the victims were trapped and burnt at the place where the remains were found, Akhteruzzaman said they were partly burnt and later decomposed as the bodies remained in the debris for long.

He, however, could not ascertain how long they would need to complete the cleaning and search operation.

The families of the missing workers were seen to gather near the collapsed building site.

The army-led cleaning and search operation was continued keeping the roads at the back side of the factory closed for public movement for the 17th day on Monday.

Tampaco, a flexible packaging and tobacco packaging factory, had been in operation since 1978.

The September 10 fire was the largest factory fire in the country after Tazreen apparel factory fire at Savar on November 24, 2012 that killed at least 112 people.

Though it was primarily suspected that the fire was caused by a boiler explosion, later the authorities said that the cause might be different.

A probe body formed by Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Limited indicated that the fire could be generated by chemical explosion in the factory.