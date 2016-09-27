Moheshkhali power hub: Chinese firm for developing site, coal terminal sans bidding

China National Complete Engineering Corporation has proposed to develop land and construct a coal terminal for the government’s planned Moheshkhali power hub without any bidding.

The Chinese corporation, an enterprise of China National Machinery Industry Corporation, expressed the interest to state minister for power, energy and mineral resources Nasrul Hamid in a letter on September 20, about three weeks before the visit of Chinese president Xi Jinping to Dhaka, said officials.

The letter proposed to develop 5,000 acres of land at Moheshkhali Island for the construction of coal-fired power plants, construct a common coal terminal and dredge a channel to transport coal from the terminal to the coal yard.

It said that the entire project might be implemented with Chinese funding under a government-to-government agreement, the officials said.

State-run Bangladesh Power Development Board is now carrying out a feasibility study for the construction of five to six large coal-fired power plants with a combined generation capacity of 6,000MW and similar number of LNG-based power plants with a combined generation capacity of 3,000MW at Moheshkhali Island.

Consultant for the board’s coal-fired power projects Khandkar Aziz told New Age on Monday that they would complete the feasibility study in a month.

He said that the board had not yet invited any expression of interest for the development of the site and the construction of the coal terminal.

A power division official said that the frequent use of the Speedy Supply of Power and Energy (Special Provisions) Act 2010 was luring many foreign and local companies to pursue the government to bag contracts without tenders.

Officials said that a dispute between the power board and land owners of the proposed Moheshkhali power hub over pricing of land delayed the feasibility study and land acquisition.

The local people were claiming higher rate for their land to be acquired by the government for the power hub, they said, adding that the dispute would be settled soon.

The power board would prepare the environmental impact assessment report for construction of coal- and LNG-based power plants at the same location of the island.

The government plans to construct large coal-fired power plants with a combined generation capacity of nearly 20,000MW mainly along coastal belt by 2030.

All the power plants to be set up along coastal belt will run on imported coal while only two proposed power plants in Gaibandha will use the coal of Barapukuria and Dighipara deposits.