Jewellery shop looted in Keraniganj

Robbers looted gold ornaments and cash money from a jewellery shop at Jinjira in Keraniganj on Monday night.

Sub-inspector of Keraniganj Model Police Station Shahadat Hossain said a gang of hoodlums swooped on ‘Gobinda Jewellers’ at Kalachand Market of Jinjira around 8:30 pm, reports United News of Bangladesh.

The bandits took away gold ornaments worth Tk 50 lakh and Tk 40,000 in cash from the shop.

Later, they fled the scene blasting four-five crude bombs, leaving two employees of the jewellery shop injured.