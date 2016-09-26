You are here: Home » National

Jewellery shop looted in Keraniganj

September 26, 2016 9:50 pm·0 commentsViews: 25
New Age Online

Keraniganj mapRobbers looted gold ornaments and cash money from a jewellery shop at Jinjira in Keraniganj on Monday night.
Sub-inspector of Keraniganj Model Police Station Shahadat Hossain said a gang of hoodlums swooped on ‘Gobinda Jewellers’ at Kalachand Market of Jinjira around 8:30 pm, reports United News of Bangladesh.
The bandits took away gold ornaments worth Tk 50 lakh and Tk 40,000 in cash from the shop.
Later, they fled the scene blasting four-five crude bombs, leaving two employees of the jewellery shop injured.

