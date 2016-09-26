You are here: Home » International

Terror attacks in Dhaka, Uri remind existence of malevolent forces: Sushma

September 26, 2016 9:24 pm·0 commentsViews: 15
New Age Online
India’s external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj. — United Nations

Indian external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj on Monday said terror attacks in different parts of the world, including Uri and Dhaka, reminded them that these ‘malevolent forces’ are yet to be defeated.
‘The world has been battling this scourge for long,’ Swaraj said while addressing the 71st UN General Assembly in New York, reports United News of Bangladesh.
Despite the blood and tears of innocent victims, she said, attacks this year alone in Kabul and Dhaka, Istanbul and Mogadishu, Brussels and Bangkok, Paris, Pathankot and Uri as well as daily barbaric tragedies in Syria and Iraq, remind them the existence malevolent forces which are yet to be defeated.
The Indian minister said they marked the 15th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks on this city and tragically, less than 15 days ago, another attempt at killing innocents was made through an act of terror in this same city, according to her speech copy.
‘We, who have suffered in Uri recently, understand the pain inflicted by the same forces. We must acknowledge that terrorism is undoubtedly the biggest violation of human rights. It targets the innocent and kills indiscriminately,’ she said.
Swaraj said terrorism has gone way beyond affecting individuals or nations – it is a crime against humanity itself.
She said the prime minister of Pakistan on September 21 used this podium to make baseless allegations about human rights violations in her country.
‘I can only say that those accusing others of human rights violations would do well to introspect and see what egregious abuses they are perpetrating in their own country, including in Balochistan. The brutality against the Baloch people represents the worst form of state oppression,’ she added.
The Indian external affairs minister ‘unequivocally’ stated that Jammu and Kashmir are an integral part of India and will always remain so.

