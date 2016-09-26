You are here: Home » National

Writ challenges Sahara’s selection as college governing body chief

High-court-inner-viewA writ petition was filed with the High Court on Monday challenging the legality of nominating former home minister Sahara Khatun as the president of Dhaka Women’s College governing body.
Supreme Court lawyer Yunus Ali Akand filed the petition on behalf of Bahauddin Ahmed, a former governing body member of the college, reports United News of Bangladesh.
Talking to reporters, Yunus Ali said an HC bench, led by justice M Enayetur Rahim, is likely to hear the petition on Tuesday.
On September 6, the National University nominated Sahara Khatun, an MP from Dhaka-18 constituency, as the president of Dhaka Women’s College situated in Uttara of the capital.
The petition sought a rule as to why the nomination of Sahara Khatun should not be declared illegal and a stay on the effectiveness of the NU letter appointing Sahara Khatun as the president of the college governing body.
On June 1 last, the High Court declared two sections of the governing body and managing committee regulations 2009 illegal as those allow MPs to lead the managing committees or governing bodies of private schools and colleges.
As per the HC order, no MP will be allowed to hold the post of chairman of the managing committee or the governing body of any private school and college.
After the HC order, Rashed Khan Menon, president of the special committee of Viqarunnisa Noon School & College, and its principal filed a petition seeking a stay order on the HC verdict.
On June 12, the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court upheld the High Court order that termed inclusion of MPs as heads in the managing committees or governing bodies of the private schools and colleges illegal.

