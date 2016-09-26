Four kidnapped fishermen rescued in Satkhira 

Members of Bangladesh Coast Guard on Monday rescued four fishermen, who were kidnapped by the forest robbers on Saturday, from Shaplar Khal area under Satkhira range in the Sundebans.

The rescued fishermen were Shyamol Bepari, 40, Bimal Bepari, 37, Kamol Bepari, 35 and Shipu Probish Bepari, 30, sons of late Premanondo Bepari of Patharghata upazila in Barguna, said chief officer of Bangladesh Coast Guard lieutenant commander Forriduzzaman Khan confirmed the incident, reports United News of Bangladesh.

The members of ‘Jahangir Bahini’ kidnapped the four siblings from Dinerchar area of the Sunderbans on Saturday and demanded ransom from their families.