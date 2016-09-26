ACC arrests Mymemnsingh UP member for locking school 

The Anti Corruption Commission on Monday arrested a Union Parishad member of Mymensingh who kept a school locked for one and a half months demanding toll.

ACC deputy director Md Rafiqul Islam arrested Rafiqul Islam Ismail, a member of ward-1 of Hobirbari Union Parishad, from Bhaluka, ACC public relations officer Pranab Kumar Bhattachariya said, reports United News of Bangladesh.

According to a media report, Rafiqul Islam Ismail locked Gangatia Educo Skikhhalaya, run by Spanish NGO education and development foundation, for not getting toll of Tk two lakh from a Dhaka-based construction firm.

Considering the report, the ACC detained Ismail from Bhaluka on Monday afternoon during its inquiry stage.

Besides, the ACC officials arrested assistant land officer (Alfadanga land office) Md Abul Bashar Sheikh and Rajshahi University staff Md Khalek Hossain, from Faridpur and Rajshahi respectively in separate graft cases.