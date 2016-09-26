10,000 flats to be built for middle class at Mirpur: Minister 

The government will construct 10,000 new flats in the city’s Mirpur area for low and middle-income people, said housing and public works minister Mosharraf Hossain on Monday.

‘The national housing authority is going to take a new project in this regard. The housing authority will construct these flats on its own land and sell to low and middle-income people,’ he told reporters after visiting a new project of the NHA.

Mosharraf said about 8,000 flats will be constructed on 92 acres land at Mirpur sector-11 under public private partnership, reports United News of Bangladesh.

Besides, he said a multi-storey residential-cum-commercial building will be constructed on three acres land at Mirpur sector-3 where there will be 150 flats.

‘Local residents will be given priority in getting the flats,’ he added.

Housing and public works secretary Md Shahid Ullah Khandaker, NHA chairman Khandaker Akhtaruzzaman and its senior officials were present on the occasion.