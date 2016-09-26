Pass rate of DU ‘Kha’ unit 11.43pc

The results of Dhaka University admission test for the ‘Kha’ unit, under arts faculty, was published on Monday evening, with 11.43 per cent pass rate.

Vice-chancellor AAMS Arefin Siddique announced the results at the central admission office of the administrative building on the campus.

The intake test was held on September 23, where 33,255 students sat for the examination among 34,616 aspirants. Of them, 3,800 students passed the test against 2,333 seats of the Kha unit.

The admission results and admission process can be viewed from the university website www.admission.esi.du.ac.bd.

For mobile phone SMS notification of the result and admission, a candidate will have to type ‘DU KHA roll number’ and send it to 16321.