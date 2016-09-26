Patuakhali schoolboy receives PM’s letter

Shirshendu Biswas, a class four student of Government Jubilee High School in Patuakhali, who wrote a letter to prime minister Sheikh Hasina seeking a bridge over the Payra River in his neighbourhood, received the PM’s letter on Monday in reply to his demand.

Deputy commissioner of the district AKM Shamimul Huq Siddique handed over the PM’s letter to Shirshendu in presence of the headmaster and teachers of the school.

He also announced that the district administration will provide money for Shirshendu’s education up to higher secondary level, reports United News of Bangladesh.

Shirshendu, son of Biswajit Biswas of Mirzaganj in Jhalakati and a resident of village Puranbazar in Mirzaganj, wrote the letter to the prime minister, seeking necessary steps to construct a bridge over the Payra in Mirzaganj in August.

In reply to the letter, the prime minister sent a letter to Shirshendu assuring him of taking necessary steps to construct a bridge over the river and the letter reached the school on September 20.

School headmaster Siddiqur Rahman said the boy was very delighted getting the prime minister’s reply to his letter.

Shirshendu’s mother, Shila Rani, a computer operator at the local office of department of cooperatives, said, ‘I can’t believe yet that the prime minister read my son’s letter. I’m so proud of him.’