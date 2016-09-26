You are here: Home » Sports Cricket

Security plan for England cricket team finalised

September 26, 2016
New Age Online

Police at a meeting on Monday finalised the plan over giving security of the England cricket team.
The meeting on law and order and security measures ahead of the arrival of the England cricket team was held at Police Headquarters with inspector general of police AKM Shahidul Hoque in the chair, reports Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha.
The police chief asked the concerned authorities to take necessary security measures and work with the highest professionalism.
High officials of different law enforcement agencies including director general of RAB Benazir Ahmed were present at the meeting.

 

