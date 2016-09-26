You are here: Home » International Europe & Americas

Six soldiers killed in clashes in southeast Turkey

September 26, 2016 8:31 pm·0 commentsViews: 13
Reuters . Turkey / New Age Online

Turkey map

Six Turkish soldiers were killed and one was injured on Monday in clashes with militants in the largely Kurdish southeast, security and hospital sources said.
The clashes with militants from the Kurdistan Workers Party broke out in the Uludere district of Sirnak province at a check point near a prison, the security sources said.
The autonomy-seeking PKK has waged a three-decade insurgency in southeast Turkey, home to most of the country’s 15 million Kurds. Fighting flared anew in July 2015 after a two-year ceasefire collapsed, and hundreds of rebels, security forces and civilians have died in the violence.

