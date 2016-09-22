You are here: Home » International Europe & Americas

Charlotte hit with second night of unrest after police shooting

September 22, 2016 8:20 am·0 commentsViews: 1
Reuters . Charlotte / New Age Online
NORTH CAROLINA SHOOTING CHARLOTTE PROTEST

Police officers wearing riot gear block a road during protests after police fatally shot Keith Lamont Scott in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Charlotte, North Carolina, US September 20, 2016. – Reuters photo

One person was shot dead on Wednesday in a second night of unrest in Charlotte, North Carolina, officials said, as police in riot gear fired teargas and rubber bullets to disperse a demonstration against the fatal police shooting of a black man who officers said had refused their orders to drop a handgun.
Charlotte police chief Kerr Putney confirmed the fatality, but he did not identify the person nor did he say if they were participating in the protests.
The latest trouble began with a peaceful rally that turned violent after several hundred demonstrators marched through downtown with brief stops at a black church, police headquarters and a large entertainment venue called the EpiCentre.
As they approached downtown Charlotte’s central intersection, protesters confronted a column of patrol cars and officers lining the road about a block from the Omni Charlotte Hotel, and began to surround groups of police and their vehicles.
At that point, police unleashed volleys of rubber bullets, teargas and flash-bang grenades to disperse the protesters, who began hurling fireworks and debris at officers outside the hotel.
Protesters were also seen looting a convenience store after smashing its windows.
Sixteen officers were injured late on Tuesday and early Wednesday as police in riot gear clashed with demonstrators who hurled stones, set fires and briefly blocked an interstate highway.
‘We are tired of people, especially police, killing our black men,’ Blanche Penn, a longtime community activist, said at Wednesday evening’s rally, where the mood began as resolute but peaceful. ‘Charlotte has always been quiet. But now it’s time to be loud.’
Widely differing accounts of Tuesday’s shooting emerged the next day. Police said Keith Scott, 43, was armed and ignoring officers’ orders when he was gunned down, while the victim’s family and a witness said he was holding a book, not a weapon.
Authorities have not released any video of the incident, but the city’s mayor said they plan to.
Scott’s wife, Rakeyia, issued a statement describing her family as ‘devastated’ and appealing for calm, adding, ‘we have more questions than answers about Keith’s death.’
Tuesday’s disturbances in Charlotte unfolded as demonstrators in Tulsa, Oklahoma, demanded the arrest of a police officer seen in video last week fatally shooting an unarmed black man who had his hands in clear view at the time.
The deaths were the latest incidents to raise questions of racial bias in US law enforcement, and they stoked a national debate on policing ahead of the presidential election in November. President Barack Obama spoke by telephone on Wednesday with the mayors of Charlotte and Tulsa, a White House official said.

Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF
EmailFacebookTwitterGoogle GmailShare

Similar News You May Also Like:

  1. US sanctions against top Venezuela officials The United States declared Venezuela a national security threat on Monday and ordered sanctions against seven officials from the oil-rich...
  2. Canada to withdraw fighter jets from Syria and Iraq strikes Canadian prime minister-designate Justin Trudeau has confirmed he will withdraw Canadian fighter jets from the air strikes against Islamic State...
  3. Russia presses Syria strikes in defiance of West Russia on Saturday pressed ahead with its aerial campaign in Syria, bombing the Islamic State group’s stronghold after the United...
  4. MEDITERRANEAN MIGRATION : 300,000 people enter Europe in 2015 The number of refugees and migrants crossing the Mediterranean to reach Europe has passed 300,000 this year, up from 219,000...
  5. SC judge swear in as first woman PM of Greece to head caretaker government Greece’s first female prime minister, a Supreme Court judge, was sworn in Thursday to head a caretaker government ahead of...
  6. Jeb Bush says he would have authorised Iraq invasion Presumed Republican presidential hopeful Jeb Bush said Sunday that he would have authorised the 2003 US invasion of Iraq, though...
  7. UK police arrest boy over alleged Australia terror plot The British police have arrested a 14-year-old boy in connection with an alleged plot to attack a war memorial ceremony...
  8. 2 TV channels face suspension Two Thai television channels affiliated to the opposition Red Shirt movement will be taken off air for seven days for...
  9. French sports stars among 10 killed in Argentine crash French sports stars, including an Olympic champion swimmer and one of the world’s best sailors, were among 10 killed in...
  10. UK to boost intelligence staff to disrupt terror plots The British government will substantially increase the number of intelligence agency staff working to disrupt terrorist plots over the next...

Advertisement

 

ARCHIVES

September 2016
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Advertisement