13 die, many missing as launch sinks

At least 13 people, including five women and a girl child, died and many others remained missing as a launch capsized in the River Shandhya in Barisal Wednesday.

The launch, with around 60 people on board, capsized at Dasherhaat in the river around 12:00pm, on its way to Uzirpur from Banaripara, said Barisal superintendent of police SM Akhteruzzaman.

The divers of fire service, the police and locals recovered the bodies of 13 people including five women and a girl child as of evening, he said.

The search operation for the missing people was underway, Akhteruzzaman said, as many people remained missing.

Twelve of the deceased were identified as Shanta, 10, Kohinoor Begum, 60, Rabeya Khatun, 40, Rehena Begum, 35, Heera Begum, 22, Firoja Begum, 50, Sukhdev Mallick, 40, Mozammel Molla, 60, Joynal Halder, 60, Sagar Mir, 44, Abdus Sattar, 25, and Abdur Razzak, 60, said Banaripara police officer-in-charge Ziaul Ahsan.

Their detailed identity could not be ascertained immediately.

New Age correspondent reports from the spot that at least 10 people remained missing as of 8:00pm.

Fire Service divers and locals continued their search for the missing till the evening.

Barisal port officer Mustafizur Rahman told New Age that the wooden-trawler-boat had no route permit to carry passengers.

Mustafizur, also deputy director of River Security and Traffic Department of Bangladesh Inland and Water Transport Authority, said the passengers were being ferried by the launch illegally and added that the boat was carrying passengers beyond its capacity.

Roksana Begum, who could swim ashore after the incident, described the horror she experienced.

She said the launch was crammed with around 70 passengers and heading to Habibpur of Uzirpur upazila through the River Shandhya from Banaripara station.

As the launch reached Dasherhat point, it started to sway due to heavy current, Roksana said.

The boat finally went down with its passengers, she said.

Many passengers managed to swim ashore, but women suffered due to their clothes, Rosana said.

The bodies of the victims were taken to Banaripara Police Station.

The district administration formed a probe body, headed by additional district magistrate of Barisal Zakir Hossain.

Barisal deputy commissioner Gazi Saifuzzaman said the administration would provide Tk 10,000 to each of the victims for their burial.

Barisal port officer Mustafizur said a salvage vessel from Narayangaj was on way to Barisal to rescue the sunken launch.