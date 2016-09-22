Bus kills sleeping couple inside house

A couple sleeping in their house was killed and eight others were injured after a Dhaka-bound bus rammed into a roadside house in Bahrampur rail crossing area of the Rajshahi city early Wednesday.

The dead were identified as Bashir Hossain, 40, and his wife Reshma Begum, 35, resident of the rail crossing area.

Of the injured, six were passengers and two others were another couple from a neighbouring house.

In a matter of moment, the bus not only killed a couple, but shattered a whole family as the victims are survived by their three not-yet-grown-up children — Ridoy Ali, 15, Alif Hossain, 7, and Rahat, 5.

Locals said rickshaw-puller Bashir Ali came to Rajshahi from Barisal 25 years ago, married here and built a tin-shed house by the side of the Baharampur bypass.

Like others days, after a day’s toil for livelihood, Bashir and his wife went to bed. Around 1:30am, the bus veered off the road and found its way into the house, leaving the couple dead on the spot.

Bashir’s elder son Ridoy was on his way to Dhaka in search of job while the other two were sleeping with their parents but they were not injured.

Rajshahi Metropolitan Police spokesperson assistant commissioner Ifte Khayer Alom told New Age that the driver of the bus of Keya Paribahan was overcome by sleep.

Hearing the news, a police contingent from Rajpara and members of fire service and civil defence rushed to the spot and recovered bodies. Police also rescued the injured and sent them to hospital.

Later the bodies were handed over to relatives after post-mortem examination at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital.

Meanwhile, the driver, his assistant and supervisor of the bus managed to flee the spot.

A case was filed with Rajpara police station, AC added also.

Shilpy Khantun, sister of Bashir’s wife Reshma, talking to New Age, demanded compensation for the victim family.

She said, ‘We have nobody here in Rajshahi to help the family. The bus owner should compensate the family.’

Officer-in-charge of Rajpara police Amanullah told New Age that the driver went into hiding after the incident.

‘We are trying to arrest him and tried to contact the owner of the bus,’ he said.