Tongi factory fire: One more dies, death toll rises to 35

Another victim of the September 10 fire at Tampaco Foils Limited at Tongi BSCIC industrial area in Gazipur succumbed to his injuries at a hospital in Dhaka taking to 35 the death toll from the factory fire.

The diseased, Hossain Ahmed Rasel, 26, son of Hasan Ali of Ghagua of Golapganj in Sylhet, died at Japan-Bangladesh Friendship Hospital on Tuesday afternoon, hospital supervisor Kawsar Ahmed.

He said that the victim was admitted to the hospital on September 10 in an unconscious state.

Tongi police station sub-inspector Sumon Kumar Bhakta said that they handed over the body of Rasel to his family on Tuesday evening.

Sumon had been dealing with the issues of identifying the victims and handing over the bodies to the families.

The fatal fire also left 11 people missing and dozens injured. Out of the 35 dead, bodies of six are yet to be identified and kept at Dhaka Medical College Hospital morgue.

Sumon said that police on Wednesday collected DNA samples from the relatives of the missing workers at the Criminal Investigation Department at Malibagh in the capital.

The relatives of nine of the 11 missing workers gave samples for DNA profiling at the DNA Laboratory, he said.

The police officer said that they would primarily match the family members’ DNA profile with that of six unidentified bodies.

Asked about the probable time the families would need to wait to know the result, the police officer said that generally it took three or four months but the factory fire would be considered as a special case and the report would be given ‘as soon as possible.’

Police had earlier collected the DNA samples of all the deceased in the factory fire.

Army and Fire Service personnel were seen to continue their cleaning and search operation while thin smokes were being emitting from different places of the collapsed building, especially in the northern side, on Wednesday afternoon.

At about noon, a fire broke out because sparks caused by cutting rod but the fire fighters immediately put off the fire spraying foam, said the members engaged in the cleaning and search operation.

In the morning, Gazipur district unit of Jatiya Shramik Federation and Bangladesh Krishi Farm Federation jointly formed a human chain and submitted a memorandum to Gazipur deputy commissioner demanding immediate arrest and exemplary punishment of the owners and adequate compensation for the victim workers.

Tampaco, a flexible packaging and tobacco packaging factory, had been in operation since 1978. The September 10 fire was the largest factory fire in the country after Tazreen apparel factory fire at Savar on November 24, 2012 that killed at least 112 people.