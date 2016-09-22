Trafficked B’deshis in Afghanistan: two ministries argue for 8 months over responsibility to bring them back

The foreign ministry and expatriates welfare ministry are squabbling for about eight months over responsibility of bringing back 25 Bangladeshis trafficked to Afghanistan.

The two ministries have been exchanging letters in this regard without taking prompt action to bring the ill-fated Bangladeshis now under the custody of the Herat provincial government.

The foreign ministry officials believe that the matter is related to the welfare of expatriates and overseas workers, and so the responsibility to bring them back home falls upon the expatriates’ welfare and overseas employment ministry.

The expatriates welfare ministry, on the other hand, believe that these Bangladeshis ‘fall in the category of “general” stranded Bangladeshis’, as they did not go to Afghanistan in accordance with the rules set by the ministry and their names were not recorded in the database of the Bureau of Manpower, Employment and Training (BMET).

Therefore, they say, it is the responsibility of the foreign ministry to bring them back.

Diplomats said these 25 Bangladeshis went to Afghanistan in October last year thorough an Indian middleman, who assured them of lucrative jobs. They went to Herat with a one-month visa from the Afghanistan embassy in Dhaka. They were given jobs at a steel mill. They were given nominal salaries for the first three months.

After three months, their visas were not renewed. The steel mill was closed. There is no trace of the Indian middleman.

As per Afghan rules, a ‘heavy fine’ was imposed on these 25 Bangladeshis for overstaying in Afghanistan.

The Bangladeshis are now residing in the steel mill premise in unhealthy circumstances.

Some of the victims managed to reach the Bangladesh embassy in Tashkent in Uzbekistan, which is also responsible for Afghanistan, as Bangladesh has no embassy in the war-torn country.

Bangladesh ambassador to Uzbekistan Mosud Mannan said that the matter came to their knowledge on August 4 and they informed the matter to the Afghan Embassy in Tashkent, and foreign and expatriates welfare ministries in Dhaka.

The Bangladesh mission also drew attention of the foreign office in Herat and the Afghan embassy in Dhaka.

At the request of the Afghan envoy in Dhaka, the office of the governor of Herat has taken the ‘responsibility’ of the 25 Bangladeshis and ‘have been taking care of them ever since’, a senior foreign ministry official said.

The governor’s office in Herat wrote to the president’s office in Afghanistan to waive the fine of the Bangladeshis for overstaying and the president’s office gave a positive indication in this regard, the official said.

Now, if the expatriates’ welfare ministry ‘provides the fund’, the foreign ministry ‘will be able to arrange their return’ home, the official said.

The expatriates’ welfare ministry maintains the ‘Wage Earners’ Fund’ for this type of support, the official added.

When contacted, a senior official of the expatriates’ welfare ministry admitted that they received letters from the foreign ministry.

Asked if the ministry will provide fund to bring the 25 Bangladeshis back, he said, ‘it is not our responsibility’ as these people did not go to Afghanistan following proper process and their names ‘are not’ in the BMET database.

About the funding, the official said that the foreign ministry could ask the finance ministry for the fund to bring them back.