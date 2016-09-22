You are here: Home » Front Page

Minor boy beaten to death

September 22, 2016
Staff Correspondent
Minor boy

Parents break down at Dhaka Medical College Hospital after their minor child was found dead inside Ujala Match Factory at Kadamtoli in the capital on Wednesday.

A minor boy was beaten to death by unidentified assailants at Shyampur Alibahar under Kadamtali police station in Dhaka on Wednesday.
The victim was identified as Abdullah, 7, son of Golam Mostofa of Mehendiganj upazila in Barisal and now a resident at Natun Alibahar of Shyampur union under Kadamtali.
Kadamtali police sub-inspector Zakir Hossain said that the boy was beaten to death, according to the primary investigation.
Sub-inspector Bachchu Miah of Dhaka Medical College Hospital police camp said that the boy was brought to the hospital at about 3:30pm with his face stained with blood and doctors declared him brought dead.
Physicians said that the boy had injury marks in the face and head.
Quoting victim’s mother Ayesha Begum, he said that Abdullah went out of the house in the morning for playing with other children but went missing.
After a frantic search, the boy was found lying unconscious at a field on the Ujala Match Factory Ltd premises in the afternoon, said Kadamtali police station officer-in-charge Kazi Wazed Ali.

